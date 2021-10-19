KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When you think of animal control, you might think of a lost dog or cat stuck in a tree. Animal Control Officers in Knoxville responded to an unusual call Tuesday morning for some livestock loose on a local roadway.

Just after 10:30 a.m., U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett tweeted to his followers to drive carefully due to a sow hog loose on Alcoa Highway.

A short time later, the Knoxville Police Department commended animal control officers for helping wrangle two pigs that had gotten loose on Alcoa Highway near Maloney Road early Tuesday morning.

“You don’t see this every day,” KPD wrote.

Whether it’s a snapping turtle, a bear, or an out-of-control rooster, these animal control officers are ready for anything.

“It’s a pretty broad spectrum. Anything dealing with an animal in the city limits of Knoxville we are involved in,” Knoxville Animal Control’s Amanda Cameron told WATE in January 2021. “One time I picked up about a 5-foot iguana.”

“You go on a call and expect one thing, but it can take you in different directions,” said Claudia Reagan, who has now worked in the department for almost four years.