Pilot celebrity gas pumpers raise record amount for United Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pilot announced its “Pilot Celebrity Pumpers” program raised more than $97,000 for United Way.

The exact number totaled at $97,186 – which breaks the previous record set last year of $97,173.

Earlier this week, local celebrities including some familiar faces from WATE 6 On Your Side and Living East Tennessee, pumped gas at Pilot stations in Knox County.

The program helped to raise money so the United Way can continue to support our community.

“I think the best anybody ever feels is when they’re doing something for somebody else,” said Pilot founder Jim Haslam.

This is the 27th year of the Pilot Celebrity Pumpers Program.

The president of the United Way of Greater Knoxville says the organization couldn’t manage without this event.