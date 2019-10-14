Pilot Celebrity Pumpers work to benefit United Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few WATE reporters are willing to fill up your gas tank this week for a good cause. The 27th annual Pilot Celebrity Pumpers event began Monday and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Pilot Flying J will donate 5 cents of every gallon of gasolien sold and 10 cents of every dollar spent in the store to the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

“Pilot Pumpers has been a fun and easy way for our guests to join us in making a difference in our community by supporting the United Way of Greater Knoxville,” Pilot founder Jim Haslam said. “We enjoy seeing our local celebrities, team members, guests and friends join together to raise funds and help their neighbors in need through the United Way.”

Media personalities, elected officials and University of Tennessee coaches and representatives will be out helping drivers. Don Dare, Bo Williams, Ken Weathers, Erin Barnett, Justin Young and Chelsea Haynes from WATE 6 On Your Side will be among those helping out at various locations.

Pilot Celebrity Pumpers is the largest special event fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s annual campaign. The 2018 event raised a record $97,173, and since its inception, the event has raised more than $1.4 million for United Way.

Other celebrity pumpers this year include UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper, UT chancellor Donde Plowman, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Pilot Flying J NASCAR driver Michael Annett with his stock car, Pilot Flying J Bassmaster Hunter Shryock with his boat and Tennessee Smokies mascot Homer the Hound.

For more information and a full schedule of Pilot Celebrity Pumpers, visit www.pilotpumpers.com.