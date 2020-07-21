Pilot Company gets new CEO in 2021; Jimmy Haslam becomes chairman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Someone not named Haslam will be the chief executive officer of the Pilot Company beginning in January.

Shameek Konar will become chief executive officer of Knoxville-based Pilot Company beginning in 2021, the company said Tuesday. Konar is currently Pilot’s chief strategy officer.

With that move, current CEO Jimmy Haslam, son of founder James (Jim) Haslam, will become chairman of the board. The transition of Konar to the role of CEO will take place over the next six months.

James (Jim) Haslam, who started the company in 1968 as single gas station, will remain involved in the company as well as chairman emeritus.

“Since day one with Pilot in 2017, Shameek has shown his dedication to advancing our company and the industry,” Jimmy Haslam said in a company news release. “Shameek has successfully launched and grown our Pilot Energy business and become a key member of our leadership team. His knowledge of the energy sector, including expertise in the acquisition, development and operations of infrastructure assets and resources, and his deep appreciation of Pilot’s culture and values are a few of the reasons why we chose him to be our next CEO. We have full confidence that Shameek will continue to grow the legacy of our family’s business.”

Konar has more than 20 years of experience in the energy and commodity market focusing on acquiring, integrating and optimizing assets, according to a news release. He has a degree in Economics and Mathematics from St. Stephens College in India and a PhD in Economics and Finance from Vanderbilt University.

“Thanks to Jimmy and Ken Parent’s leadership, we are well positioned for what’s ahead and have an incredible team to get us there,” said Konar. “When joining the Pilot family, I was immediately drawn to the strong culture that Jimmy and the entire Haslam family created. As CEO, I will be deeply committed to keeping those values in place and investing in our team, while also working to better serve our guests, advance our goals and continue to strategically grow the business.”

Konar will take on additional responsibilities immediately, including the management of technology, HR, finance and legal.

The real estate team will continue to report to Jimmy Haslam and the store operations and development teams will continue to report to Ken Parent, company president.

As CEO, store operations and development will be added to Konar’s role in 2021.

In January, Parent will become a senior advisor to the CEO and the chairman, providing guidance on strategy and key priorities for the company. Parent has helped the company achieve significant growth through the development of successful systems and processes, as well as building an outstanding leadership team, the company said.

The Haslam family, the news release noted, will continue to be involved in Pilot Company, the nation’s largest operator of travel centers with more than 950 locations and the largest seller of over-the-road diesel fuel. Jimmy Haslam’s daughter, Whitney Haslam Johnson, will continue to be chief experience officer and a member of the board, and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will serve on the board.

Pilot Company, headquartered in Knoxville, is ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies. Berkshire Hathaway owns a large stake in the company and is expected to increase its ownership to 80% by 2023. It reportedly paid $2.76 billion for a 38.6% share of Pilot in 2017.

Jimmy Haslam and his wife, Dee, also own the Cleveland Browns football team, which they bought in 2012 for $1.05 billion.

