Pilot Company, Haslam family donate $5M to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital renovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will have a newly renovated emergency department thanks to a $5 million donation from Pilot Company and the Haslam family.

The Pilot Emergency Care Center will feature a dedicated behavioral healthcare section, providing safe spaces for patients receiving treatment or awaiting inpatient placement. Sensory-sensitive rooms also will be available.

Additional enhancements will include dedicated trauma rooms and an expanded lobby to safely separate sick and injured patients and create an inviting space for children. All exam, treatment and meeting areas will provide increased privacy for patients and families.

“For decades, Children’s Hospital has been investing in ways to serve the Knoxville community, the East Tennessee region and beyond,” ETCH President and CEO Matt Schaefer said. “The reimagination of the emergency department is just another example of that. I am proud to be part of an organization that runs to where the need is, and humbled to have the backing of the Pilot Company and Haslam family in this effort.”

The donation represents gifts from Pilot Company; Natalie and Jim Haslam; Dee and Jimmy Haslam; Crissy and Bill Haslam; and Ann and Steve Bailey.

“East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is a beacon of hope in our community,” the Haslam family said in a written statement. “The new emergency department will enhance the offerings and efficiency of the world-class children’s hospital in the heart of Knoxville, as well as provide improved comfort and amenities to families seeking treatment.

“We are grateful to partner with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in setting the standard for pediatric emergency medical care in our region.”

More than 60,000 injured and sick children come through the Children’s Hospital emergency department every year. The full renovation is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.

