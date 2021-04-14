Pilot hosting virtual national hiring day event to meet summer travel demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pilot Company is hosting its annual national hiring day on Tuesday, April 27, to help fill more than 5,000 positions in retail, food service, professional driving, and corporate roles.

“Through all of the uncertainty of the past year, we’ve remained open and continued to grow our business and our people,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “We are thrilled to be adding to our team and even though our national hiring day event is April 27, we are hiring now.”

Virtual meet and greets will be held across the company and across North America. To schedule a virtual interview time and learn about Pilot Company’s available positions, interested candidates should visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/national-hiring-day.

Open positions include:

Hourly positions: Store team member opportunities include cashiers, food services, facility services and other positions at Pilot Flying J and other travel center locations across the U.S. and Canada. These team members provide our guests with fast and friendly service while maintaining inventory and store appearance.

Leadership positions: The company's retail leadership positions oversee high-volume retail facilities and offer competitive pay with excellent benefits. Travel center general managers and service leaders are crucial to achieving business objectives and to ensuring a great experience for team members and guests.

Professional drivers: Pilot Company's fuel transport, DEF and crude oil transport drivers are home more often and proud of the work they do. The company is hiring more than 300 professional drivers for company and independent contractor positions across the country, including: More than 100 crude oil company and independent contract drivers in Texas 40 clean/fuel company drivers in Phoenix 18 crude oil company and independent contract drivers in Carrollton, Ohio 11 crude oil company drivers in North Salt Lake, Utah Additional driver positions in Indiana, Kentucky, Washington and Oregon

Corporate support center: At its Knoxville headquarters and at offices located in Houston, Dallas and Denver, Pilot Company seeks 100 dedicated and talented team members in a number of departments, including technology, supply and distribution, inside sales, human resources and finance.

“There is incredible opportunity for advancement at Pilot with 73% of our leaders having been promoted internally,” Shore said. “In addition to development, team members are supported with excellent benefits and a family-like work environment that is passionate about making a great day for the millions of guests we serve.”

Part-time and full-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including weekly pay, comprehensive and affordable medical and dental plans, $10-a-week health plans for stores and hourly support positions, tuition assistance, 401(k) participation, paid time off, paid parental leave, wellness programs, training and professional development. Store team members also receive a free meal during each shift.