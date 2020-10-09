Pilot Pumpers event raises more than $94,000 for United Way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Smiling familiar faces were unable to pump gas this year for the annual Pilot Pumpers benefit but United Way of Greater Knoxville is still going to benefit from the generosity of the community.

During the 28th annual Pilot Pumpers three-day event, Pilot donated five cents of every gallon of gasoline sold and 10 cents of every dollar spent in-store from Oct. 5-7 to the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s 2020 annual campaign.

The company is donating $94,697 to the nonprofit as a result.

“We are impressed and humbled that, during a unique year without in-person celebrity pumpers greeting guests at the pump, the community stepped up and showed up at our stores to support the Pilot Pumpers fundraiser,” Pilot founder Jim Haslam said. “Now, more than ever, the United Way is ready and able to help many people in East Tennessee, and this $94,697 will go a long way in supporting our community. Thank you!”

To prioritize the health and safety of guests and local celebrities, Pilot Pumpers did not have celebrity on-site pumpers greeting guests in 2020. However, Pilot remained committed to partnering with the community and the United Way to raise funds and support the increased need for relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re staying apart but working together to make our community stronger for everyone,” Haslam said.

Pilot Pumpers is the largest special event fundraiser for the United Way of Greater Knoxville’s annual campaign. The event has raised more than $1.6 million since 1992.

