Pilot survives small plane crash in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a pilot walked away from a small plane crash Friday on Sleepy Valley Road.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office tells WATE 6 On Your Side the call for the crash came in around 2:30 p.m. after the plane crashed in a field near the road and flipped on its top.

The pilot, who was not identified, sustained “very minor injuries.”

The sheriff’s office is conducting a property damage report in order for the pilot to report it to their insurance company.

No further details were available.

LATEST STORIES