Pineville, Ky. hospital reopens, ‘situation still volatile’

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A rural healthcare facility that officials announced the closure of Wednesday reopened Thursday afternoon.

According to Bell County, Ky. Judge Executive Albey Brock, the city has been given the opportunity to reopen the hospital.

It had closed Wednesday due to lack of funding.

RELATED: Community health care facility in Kentucky closing its doors due to lack of funding

“Due to a lot of hard work by a lot of individuals, we have been given the opportunity for the city to hopefully keep the hospital open,” Brock said. “The situation is still volatile and fluid, but we’re in a much better position that we were yesterday.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more. We’re update with additional details as they’re made available.