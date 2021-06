FLAT LICK, Ky. (WATE) – Investigators in Knox County, Kentucky said foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead under a car.

Crews were dispatched to the Flat Lick community around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the man dead under a small car.

The county coroner identified him as 37-year-old David Howard of Pineville, Kentucky.

Though no foul play is suspected, an investigation is underway by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.