PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A Kentucky woman is waking up behind bars Tuesday morning after admitting to bringing dog urine with her to a probation visit.

Pineville, Kentucky police say Julie Miller was at the Bell County probation and parole office Monday for her regular visit when one officer noticed her sneaking in a urine sample to her drug test.

After Miller was read her rights, she admitted to bringing in dog urine. She has since been charged with tampering with physical evidence.