Pink Bride Wedding Show returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pink Bride Wedding Show is making its way back to Knoxville this weekend.

Local wedding professionals will have booths open to help brides and grooms plan for their big day. There will even be a choreographed fashion show to show off the latest in bridal fashions.

The show will take place Sunday, March 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Organizers say they’re working with the convention center to follow all social distancing guidelines.

Tickets must be purchased online and visitors will be required to wear a mask.