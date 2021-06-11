Pittman Center city administrator resigns, police chief fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of Pittman Center’s highest ranking town officials are no longer on the job according to Mayor Jerry Huskey.

City Administrator Candice Gilreath asked Police Chief Clint Parton for his resignation on Thursday, June 3. Parton refused and was fired. Four days later, Gilreath was asked to resign and did so. Her last day was Wednesday, June 9.

Both Gilreath and Parton were expunged from the town’s website as of Friday afternoon. Gilreath began serving as city administrator in February.

“All the town’s employees are hired as at-will employees and reasons don’t have to be given for termination of employment,” Mayor Huskey said Friday in a written statement. “In both cases, employment in the Town of Pittman Center wasn’t working out. Therefore, it was in the best interest of the Town of Pittman Center if they were no longer employees of the Town.”