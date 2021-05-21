Plan for Knox County growth to be updated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The process of updating Knox County’s General Plan has begun.

The general plan has been the framework for how the county has grown over the last 20 years. This update will look forward to 2045.

“I am excited to be officially starting this process. Smart growth and infrastructure maintenance is important and the fact that we can do both of those things in a fiscally conservative way makes it all the better.” Mayor Glenn Jacobs

It will include an ​in-depth analysis of the safety, capacity, and multi-modal access of the county’s transportation network, identify areas that should be preserved, and areas for new growth and investment. In addition, the project will be partially funded by federal transportation dollars, reducing financial outlay from the county.

This weekend, the selection process for a consultant to create the plan will begin. The consultant will analyze population growth projections, land availability, and infrastructure conditions and conduct public outreach to gain citizen input on the plan. Once they begin work, the process is expected to take 18 months.

Knox County will be using a two-step qualifying process for all prospective consulting firms. The first step, the information needed for a Letter of Interest, will be released by Knox County Procurement this weekend with June 24 as the deadline.