Plane crashes into SUV on highway in Florida, two killed

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE 1:25 p.m.: Two people are dead after a plane crashed Thursday morning along a busy road in Ocala, police said.

Ocala Police Department officials said the plane was experiencing some type of mechanical issue when it started going down. The aircraft clipped the top of an SUV on S.R. 200 and then hit a pole before going up in flames.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of State Road 200. The crash occurred just west of Interstate 75. State Road 200 is expected to be closed for hours.

Police said the two people killed were on board the plane. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.