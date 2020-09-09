Plane lands on interstate in Knoxville after running out of gas, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police said no injuries or damage has been reported after a small plane ran out of gas and was forced to make an emergency landing on the Interstate 640.
Police said the small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 East near Washington Pike Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported and neither cars nor the plane sustained any damage.
The plane was refueled and took off from the roadway around 10:45 a.m.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
