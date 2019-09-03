Planet Fitness giving away 144 tickets to Tennessee-Georgia game

Planet fitness of Tennessee is teaming up with the University of Tennessee athletics to give away tickets to one of the Vols’ biggest rivalry games.

From now until September 10, Planet Fitness will be giving away 144 tickets to Tennessee’s home game versus the Georgia Bulldogs.

This partnership includes sponsorship of football and basketball programs, as well as special deals on UT football tickets for planet fitness members.

You don’t have to be a member to enter. The giveaway is in honor of the 25 cent sale, going on now until September 10. Winners will be announced on Monday, September 23.

