Planned burns filling Knox County sky with smoke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two prescribed burns are filling the sky around Knox County with smoke Tuesday.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell, there is one planned burn in East Knox County near Forks of the River Industrial Park and a second in Oak Ridge.

Many Knoxville Residents have asked about the smoke in the area. There is a controlled burn currently active at DOE property in Oak Ridge, TN. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) April 6, 2021

The Oak Ridge prescribed burn is taking place along Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Reservation boundary near Wisconsin Avenue and the North Boundary Greenway. The burning activity will also take place on the west side of Wisconsin Avenue to the new Boulder Trail.

North Boundary Greenway and trails located on DOE land west of Wisconsin Avenue are closed and will stay closed for two days after the controlled burns end. Signage is posted.

The Oak Ridge burn is part of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s effort to provide wildlife habitat, encourage growth of native plants, and reduce the risk of wildfires. They are conducted and overseen by the Tennessee Department of Forestry personnel who maintain fire control equipment, certified burn managers, and trained personnel at the burn area.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Storm Team says those with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor activity.

Because of the smoke issues, if you are dealing with respiratory issues or are susceptible to to poor air quality you may want to limit your outdoor activity until later in the day. This map is showing levels of particulate matter, like smoke, at 10 AM ET Tuesday 4/6/21 pic.twitter.com/XDSCh3x0Oh — WATE 6 Storm Team (@wateweather) April 6, 2021

“Very light winds and high pressure overhead are trapping the smoke in the valley,” said WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Justin Kiefer, adding that the weather pattern may not be changing for a while. “We may be dealing with this tomorrow.”