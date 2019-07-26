Plans for new Anderson County animal shelter

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Anderson County officials unveiled plans for a new, larger animal shelter Thursday night.

Artist renderings were shared, with Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank telling WATE 6 On Your Side there is a need in the community for a new shelter.

The existing facility only has room to hold 24 animals at a time, and they’re seeing 1,100 dogs and cats coming through it.

Mayor Frank also telling us the new facility is being designed with a training room for the community to also use.

With plans now revealed, the next step for the facility is raising funds.

