Plea deal hearing for George Thomas recessed until Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A court hearing has been put on hold over the plea deal for one of the people convicted in the Christian-Newsom murders.

That plea deal coming in exchange for testimony earlier this year against the fifth person to face trial in the case spanning 12 years.

One of the suspects in the brutal Christian-Newsom murders was expected in court Wednesday, but a lack of agreement between the defense and prosecution has recessed the hearing until Monday.

Convicted murderer George Thomas, 36, was scheduled to be in court to petition for post-conviction relief.

Thomas had already been convicted in connection with the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Recently, Thomas had agreed to testify against Eric Boyd in exchange for a reduced sentence. Instead of serving two life sentences plus 25 years, for testifying, Thomas would serve 50 years at 85%.

Boyd was convicted on 36 charges by the jury.

In court Wednesday afternoon, an agreement could not be reached. The judge saying that the prosecution and defense were not in agreement on the specifics of the plea deal.

A recess was declared until Monday by the judge.

We’ll bring you more when that next court date happens.