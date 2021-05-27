Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after North Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died and another person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in North Knoxville Thursday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 5 p.m., KPD officers responded to a two-car crash on Bruhin Road near Breda Drive.

Based on the preliminary investigation and witness statements, KPD says one vehicle was traveling northbound on Bruhin Road when it struck another vehicle traveling southbound on Bruhin.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to an area hospital via AMR with life-threatening injuries.

KPD says there were no other occupants in either vehicle. KPD crash reconstruction personnel also responded to the scene to begin their investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.