Police: 13-year-old girl shot in North Knoxville while walking along road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said Monday a 13-year-old girl had been shot Sunday while she and two others were walking along Texas Avenue and so far, no suspects had been apprehended.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 7:48 p.m. on July 4, KPD Major Crimes Unit investigators were advised of a shooting with a victim at 1932 Texas Avenue. Officers patrolling the area were flagged down on the street for a teenage girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, age 13, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene were unable to locate a crime scene in the area; as the teen victim told them she had been walking on Texas Avenue with two other witnesses when shots were fired from a white sedan.

No suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is ongoing.