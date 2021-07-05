Police: 13-year-old girl shot in North Knoxville while walking along road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said Monday a 13-year-old girl had been shot Sunday while she and two others were walking along Texas Avenue and so far, no suspects had been apprehended.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 7:48 p.m. on July 4, KPD Major Crimes Unit investigators were advised of a shooting with a victim at 1932 Texas Avenue. Officers patrolling the area were flagged down on the street for a teenage girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, age 13, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene were unable to locate a crime scene in the area; as the teen victim told them she had been walking on Texas Avenue with two other witnesses when shots were fired from a white sedan.

No suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Free concerts coming to World's Fair Park this week

Celebrating Independence Day in Gatlinburg

Cyber attack locks up systems for many small businesses

New campaign promotes tourism to Tennessee

Nourish Knoxville Saturday Farmers' Market returning to Market Square

Museum of Appalachia anvil shoot