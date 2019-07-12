Police: 15-month-old East TN boy dies after being accidentally run over in driveway

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Cleveland Police Department says a tragic accident claimed the life of a toddler Thursday morning.

CPD spokesperson Sergeant Evie West says just before noon, officers arrived on Highland Avenue Drive SW.

Once there, officers found a 15-month-old boy suffering from severe head trauma.

Responders started CPR until EMS arrived and took him to Tennova, but he passed away at the hospital.

Sgt. West says officers spoke with the boy’s parents, and found that the father had accidentally ran over his son in the driveway.

Police say the boy’s parents are working with officers in this ongoing investigation.

“Please remember this family, and the public safety officials who responded to the scene, in your thoughts and prayers,” says Sergeant West.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.