Police: 17-year-old found with gunshot wound at North Knoxville fire station Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old was found at a North Knoxville fire station on Sunday night.

KPD reports the 17-year-old was found at the Knoxville Fire Department fire station at 501 Arthur Street with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Initially, officers were dispatched to 513 Arthur Street at around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting with injury and found the victim at the fire station.

No charges have been filed at this time, but KPD says it is believed that all involved parties are accounted for.