GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a side-by-side crash in the 14000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail Wednesday afternoon.

A release from the department said that a man returned to the vehicle with two other men already in the vehicle after finishing work on the trail. As the man was entering, his foot slid and hit the gas pedal.

This caused the driver to lose control of the side-by-side, according to the release. As the vehicle rolled down a ravine, the driver, who was the only one wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The two other riders were wearing helmets but were unable to put on seatbelts before the incident. Both were ejected from the ATV after it slammed into a rock on its way down the ravine, investigators determined.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad was called to assist at the crash and utilize its Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Team as part of the rescue operation.

Both men were flown to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. No further details have been released as of Thursday morning.