KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officials say the circumstances of a shooting in the area of Joy Road and McDonald Road in East Knoxville are under investigation after three victims were shot while traveling in a vehicle Monday night.

Around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, emergency services received a 911 call from one of the three victims who said they had been shot and were still driving. The victims pulled over along East Sunset Boulevard, where responding Knoxville Police Department officers met with them. The officers found that three victims – one adult male and two adult females, had been shot. All were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD says based on the findings of its preliminary investigation, investigators believe that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Joy Road and the victims fled the scene before being met by officers on E. Sunset Road. KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit investigators and assisting officers have spoken with numerous witnesses and canvassed the area of Joy Road and McDonald Road.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist investigators is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.