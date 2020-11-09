Police: 8 shot in downtown Nashville due to argument involving dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said eight people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Nashville Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on 2nd Avenue North and Commerce Street.

Metro Police said they’re trying to identify two men involved in an exchange of gunfire.

Metro police said several people were gathered in the area when the two suspects reportedly started to argue over a dog that was with one of the men. The man with the dog allegedly took out a gun during the dispute.

The second suspect left but then returned a few minutes later with a gun and several other men. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects. Eight people were either struck or grazed by bullets.

Five of them were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one arrived at Skyline Medical Center, another at Murfreesboro and one person was treated at the scene after a bullet grazed their head.

Central Precinct detective said all of these injuries are non-life-threatening and have not said if any arrests have been made or what led to the shooting. Detectives interviewed several victims and witnesses. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

No other information was released.