KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Alcoa was arrested early Saturday in Knoxville after witnesses say he “snapped,” threatened to kill 3 people and discharged a handgun inside a vehicle.

Bryar Hill, 18, of Alcoa was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 30 on two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Knoxville Police said Hill and three others met up for “a night of drinking and socializing.”

The group was driving to another location when investigators say he “snapped” while in the backseat; allegedly pulling out a handgun and threatening to kill the 3 occupants if they did not drive him to where he wanted to go.

An arrest report states Hill demanded the three give him their cellphones and struck the driver in the head with the butt of the weapon while she was operating the vehicle. Hill fired one round out of the driver’s side rear window, shattering the glass.

One occupant was able to dial 911. While they were unable to speak with the 911 operator, the line was left open long enough for police to locate the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on Western Avenue at University Avenue and Hill was taken into custody without incident.

Hill waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the allegations, Knoxville Police said. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and is set to appear in court on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.