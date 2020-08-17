Police apprehend suspect in armed robbery at Knoxville Family Dollar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have arrested a man suspected in the armed robbery at a Family Dollar store Sunday morning.

Knoxville Police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Heiskell Road around 10:30 a.m. Sunday where an employee said a man began demanding money and after pulling a firearm from his backpack. When the employee was unable to open the register, the suspect demanded the victim’s car keys and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop it, but it fled from deputies. The vehicle was eventually found off Beaver Creek Drive and the suspect, 31-year-old Desteryn Arnold was taken into custody.

Arnold was charged with armed robbery and evading arrest.