Police arrest 3 in Tazewell drug bust

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Three men were taken into custody on Monday after a SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in Tazewell.

Jonathan, Robert, and Jacob Goins are all facing drug related charges after a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Jonathan David Goins was arrested and charged with Sale or Delivery of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Schedule V and Possession of Schedule VI. Robert Adam Goins was served with an outstanding Sex Offender Violation. Jacob Aaron Goins was charged with Sale or Delivery of Schedule II, Sale or Delivery of Schedule III, and Sale or Delivery of Schedule IV.

Investigators with the Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigation Division located various controlled substances and seized approximately $2,000 in US currency. Numerous controlled purchases of narcotics were made inside the residence over the course of several months by narcotics investigators.

This search warrant makes the second one served at this residence since January 2020