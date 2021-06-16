Police asking for anyone with information on missing Knoxville teen to come forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is continuing its efforts in the search for missing 14-year-old Kaylee Nicole Jones and is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

KPD reports that Jones is around 5’6″, 200 pounds, and left 1531 Dick Jones Road on May 25 on foot.

“If you see Kaylee, call 9-1-1, while anyone with information regarding Kaylee’s whereabouts should call 865-215-6813,” per KPD’s Facebook post.