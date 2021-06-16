Police asking for anyone with information on missing Knoxville teen to come forward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kaylee Nicole Jones, 14. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is continuing its efforts in the search for missing 14-year-old Kaylee Nicole Jones and is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

KPD reports that Jones is around 5’6″, 200 pounds, and left 1531 Dick Jones Road on May 25 on foot.

“If you see Kaylee, call 9-1-1, while anyone with information regarding Kaylee’s whereabouts should call 865-215-6813,” per KPD’s Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter