Police asking for help to identify suspect in series of North Knoxville vehicle break-ins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins.
KPD investigators say the man shown above is suspected of breaking into several vehicles in the area of North Broadway Street and Adair Drive on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The suspect stole credit cards and used them at local Kroger and Food City locations in the days following the Nov. 9 break-ins.
If you have any information, please call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.
