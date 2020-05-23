Police: Blind woman falls to her death from apartment balcony in Nashville

Breaking News
by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police told News 2 that a blind woman is dead after allegedly falling from her apartment balcony.

It happened Friday night around 7:30 p.m. at Whispering Oaks Apartments. Police said a 30-year-old blind woman was found on the ground near her third floor apartment balcony. The fire department said she died from the fall.

Police said it appears she accidentally fell over the balcony railing.

The South Precinct Investigations Unit is investigating. There is no information on the victim’s identity at this time.

