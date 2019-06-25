Police: Caller scams Greeneville Dunkin’ employee out of $810

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Greeneville was scammed out of more than $800 over the weekend after a caller convinced the employee he was from corporate.

According to a police report, authorities said the employee at the East Andrew Johnson Highway store received a call Sunday from someone posing as a man named Bryan Johnson.

The man claimed to work for Dunkin’ corporate.

The employee reports the caller said he made the call to conduct a pre-audit to prepare for an upcoming federal audit.

Authorities report this caller kept the Dunkin’ employee on the phone for nearly two hours as he asked the employee to “count down each register drawer to the standard amount and remove the excess cash and then remove the cash from any deposits being held at the store.”

Greeneville Police report that amounted to $810, which the employee was then instructed to take to Walmart and purchase Visa debit cards.

After that, the caller asked the employee to read the debit card numbers and security codes, finally asking the employee to, “scratch the numbers off the cards and to shred them.”

At this point, the employee became “suspicious” according to the report, and called a manager to report the situation.

The police report was filed under the offense of “False Pretense/Swindle/Confidence Game.”

No further information about the incident was immediately available.