Police chase ends in East Knoxville after suspect tries to flee on foot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning about a police chase through East Knoxville that ended in an arrest.

The pursuit came to an end around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along South Cherry Street near Selma Street when officers chased after a suspect that fled on foot.

The circumstances of the beginning of the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

