Police chase suspect appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a crash is expected to plead guilty next month.

Tasheina Turner appeared in court Tuesday and her next hearing is set for Jan. 8.

Turner is charged in evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding and theft.

The wreck happened along Clinton Highway back in July.

During a chase, police say Turner’s car almost hit a Knoxville police cruiser and slammed into two other cars before rolling over several times.

(FILE Photo: WATE)

