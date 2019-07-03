Police chief: Investigators find remains believed to be 2-year-old Noah Tomlin

Hampton police chief Terry Sult (center) speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Investigators found the remains of a child believed to be a 2-year-old boy who went missing in late June. (WAVY Photo)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators have found the remains of a child believed to be 2-year-old Noah Tomlin, Hampton police chief Terry Sult says.

Sult announced the development in a news conference Wednesday morning, noting that the child’s body was found at a landfill where authorities focused the search for about a week.

A photo of Noah Tomlin taken in May of 2019.

Investigators dug through more than 2 million pounds of trash before the body was discovered at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sult said.

“As part of the team effort, very early on, from the recommendation from one of our corporals, we were able to isolate trash that was coming from various areas of interest,” Sult said.

The development comes days after the arrest of the child’s mother, Julia Tomlin. Police charged her with three counts of felony child neglect.

Noah was reported missing to police more than 10 hours after he was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area on Monday, June 24.

Sult said in an update on Friday that investigators believed Noah was dead based on a “highly coordinated investigation.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s news conference, Sult said, “If this tragedy has taught us anything, its that we are a united community…we will do everything in our power to prevent something like this from happening again.”

