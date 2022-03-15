NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police say its president has resigned following an investigation into its financial accountability and “personnel issues.”

According to WSMV-TV, Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother resigned as the association’s president on March 8 after the association held an emergency meeting. Executive Director Maggi Duncan was suspended on March 2.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner will serve as interim president.

“The integrity the TACP has demonstrated for over 50 years will continue to be our goal.,” Faulkner said in a statement. “There will be swift and deliberate action to correct all issues identified during this assessment, as approved by the Board of Directors and TACP membership.”

The Tennessean reports that the association started a commission in September to examine its preparedness and fitness. The commission eventually reported several accountability issues, sparking the board’s actions.