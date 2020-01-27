Police: Driver in fatal Memphis crash smoked weed after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis driver accused of killing two people in a weekend crash told investigators he had smoked weed when he learned of Kobe Bryant’s death, a police report alleges.

According to Memphis police, Charles Jones drove over the center lane into oncoming southbound traffic Sunday evening in order to make a left turn from South Third to West Raines Road. He disregarded the red light and struck another vehicle head-on, officers said.

The victims were identified as Sonja Roser, 54, and Christopher Hunt, 51. Both did not survive their injuries, police revealed.

When questioned by police, an arrest affidavit alleges Jones told them he had smoked weed after learning about the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.

Jones, 38, was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, disregarding a traffic signal, driving on the right side of roadway and reckless driving.