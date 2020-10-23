Police, FBI searching for Oak Ridge bank robber

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police and federal agents are seeking a suspect who robbed a bank in Oak Ridge early Friday morning.

The Oak Ridge Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a man who robbed the One Bank on Oak Ridge Turnpike around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police received a silent alarm from the bank followed immediately by a call reporting the robbery.

Investigators say the suspected presented a note to tellers advising it was a bank robbery and demanding money. No weapon was displayed. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, dark hoodie and blue jeans.



The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, wearing a black knit watch cap, red face mask, dark hoodie and blue jeans. Source: Oak Ridge Police Department

The suspect left the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.