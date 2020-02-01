Live Now
Good Morning Tennessee has the latest news, weather and sports. WATCH NOW!
Closings
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.

Police find missing boy in Nashville safe, his non-custodial mother now in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Police say Tyree Mcclain a missing boy from Middle Tennessee has been found safe in Nashville. His non-custodial mother is now in custody.

Friday night the Hendersonville Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert for the missing 8-year-old who police say was taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashley Carter.

According to a spokesperson from the Tennessee Buerau of Investigation Tyree Mcclain has been found safe in Nashville and his mother is now in custody.

This is a developing story WATE 6 On Your Side will keep you updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter