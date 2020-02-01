Police find missing boy in Nashville safe, his non-custodial mother now in custody

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Police say Tyree Mcclain a missing boy from Middle Tennessee has been found safe in Nashville. His non-custodial mother is now in custody.

Friday night the Hendersonville Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert for the missing 8-year-old who police say was taken by his non-custodial mother, Ashley Carter.

According to a spokesperson from the Tennessee Buerau of Investigation Tyree Mcclain has been found safe in Nashville and his mother is now in custody.

This is a developing story WATE 6 On Your Side will keep you updated as new information comes in.