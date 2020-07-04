Police: Girl filmed while being attacked by group on New York school property

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are investigating an incident where they say a girl was attacked by several other middle school-aged juveniles.
According to police, it happened on North Tonawanda school property on July 1 around 3:30 p.m. The incident was captured on video, police say.
The parents of the suspects have been cooperative, and police say the offenders will be charged and referred to family court.
School administrators will take disciplinary action “to the extent they are allowed,” police say.
No names will be released due to the ages of the victim and suspects.
