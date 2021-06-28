Police: Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after forcing screaming woman into car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested after police say he grabbed a woman, forced her into a vehicle and sped away.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to Carolina Drive around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

A witness reportedly told dispatchers he had seen a man grab a screaming woman and “place her forcefully” in a red sedan. The witness said the sedan had sped away from the scene and gave a description of the vehicle to authorities.

GPD reports officers searched the area and quickly found the vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver did not stop and drove through the area of Oak Hills Parkway.

Officers found the vehicle outside a home on Maplecrest Drive. The driver, identified as Josiel Tomas, allegedly ran from the scene despite officers telling him to stop.

The report states Tomas was found in a wooded area behind another home on Maplecrest Drive.

Officers spoke with the woman, who said Tomas was her boyfriend. She told officers she had received a phone call that Tomas thought was from another man. Tomas then began screaming and yelling, prompting her to get out of the car.

The victim said Tomas got out of the vehicle, picked her up and forced her back in while she screamed. She told officers she yelled out the window to a nearby person to “please call the cops.”

According to the report, the victim said Tomas had been arrested for domestic assault against her before. Officers learned an active no-contact order granting bail had been issued against Tomas.

The report states officers made sure the woman was safe and able to drive before she left the scene.

Tomas was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and evading arrest. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.