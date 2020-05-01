Police identify deadly Adcock Ave. shooting victim, suspect who remains at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department on Friday identified the shooting victim and suspect, who remains at large, from Thursday night’s deadly shooting on Adcock Avenue.

According to KPD, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Sanford.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Tomier Lundy and have issued a warrant for his arrest for First Degree Murder.

Lundy, who police said at 5:15 p.m. Friday remains at large, is approximately 5’5” and 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 865-215-7317.

Police say the shooting investigation remains ongoing as Violent Crimes Unit investigators are continuing to follow all leads.

