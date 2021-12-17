KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by semi-truck while walking along I-40 East in Knoxville late Wednesday.

Cody Clinton Brown, 32, of Clinton was struck and killed on I-40 East near Papermill Drive on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to I-40 E near the Papermill Drive Exit in West Knoxville around 8 p.m. on Dec. 15. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision forced the busy roadway to be temporarily shut down.

Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe Brown was attempting to cross I-40 when he was struck by the tractor-trailer, which remained on scene following the collision.

The investigation by the KPD Crash Reconstruction Unit remains ongoing at this time.