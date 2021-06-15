Police identify man killed in crash involving SUV and KAT bus on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the person killed in Monday night’s crash that involved a sport utility vehicle and a Knoxville Area Transit bus on Magnolia Avenue.

Knoxville Police said the deceased was identified as Mark Housley, 39. KPD also said one of the occupants suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive. The other occupant had minor injuries; after initially reporting the other two occupants had serious injuries.

KPD’s preliminary investigation reported that the SUV struck the rear of the KAT bus, which was parked to pick up a passenger. The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead while two other occupants were transported to UT Medical Center.