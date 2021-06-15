Police identify man killed in crash involving SUV and KAT bus on Magnolia Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS MULTI_WATE_1556056854067.JPG.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the person killed in Monday night’s crash that involved a sport utility vehicle and a Knoxville Area Transit bus on Magnolia Avenue.

Knoxville Police said the deceased was identified as Mark Housley, 39. KPD also said one of the occupants suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive. The other occupant had minor injuries; after initially reporting the other two occupants had serious injuries.

KPD’s preliminary investigation reported that the SUV struck the rear of the KAT bus, which was parked to pick up a passenger. The passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead while two other occupants were transported to UT Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter