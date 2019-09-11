Police identify two people found dead at Pigeon Forge cabin

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge Police Department have released the names of the two people who were found dead Sept. 4 at a cabin.

RELATED: Two dead at Pigeon Forge cabin after police respond to shooting

The deceased male police found in the driveway has been identified as Randall Hawkins. The deceased female they found inside the cabin has been identified as Debbie Hunter.

According to police, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 around 11:40 p.m. police received a report of shots fired on Conner Drive. Officers responded to the area and located a deceased male, identified as Randall Hawkins, in the driveway of 4239 Conner Drive. Officers then gained entry to the cabin at 4239 Conner Drive and located a deceased female, identified as Debbie Hunter.

Police also saying the investigation has revealed that Hawkins was shot in the driveway. Officers located Hunter inside the cabin where she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.