Police identify victim of fatal I-40 crash in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash on I-40 in Sevier County.

Police confirmed Derick Culverson, 33, of Newport was killed Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East near mile marker 406.

Sevierville Police responded to a crash I-40 East around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to a release, Culverson was ejected from his vehicle after hitting a travel trailer and another vehicle before hitting the end of the concrete bridge abutment, flipping over and coming to rest on the left side.

Culverson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in Culverson’s vehicle, a 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy, were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle struck was also transported to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle towing the travel trailer was uninjured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.