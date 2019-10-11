Knoxville police identify victim killed by a tractor on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed Thursday by a tractor.

Lowell Davis, 81, was killed Thursday when he was run over by his tractor. Authorities responded to the 6500 block of Babelay Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s brother told police he was headed to his vehicle when he head a loud noise from the backyard. When he went to see what was the noise he found Davis underneath a tractor that had ran through the back of the garage.

American Response responded to the scene and pronounced Davis deceased. He was transported to Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further investigation.