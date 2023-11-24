NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police have identified Grand Island residents Kurt Villani, 53, and his wife, Monica Villani, 53, as the victims of Wednesday’s fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge.

The crash, which took place just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, shut down the four-vehicle bridges which cross the U.S. and Canada border in western New York and also left one border patrol officer with minor injuries. Three of the bridges re-opened Wednesday evening, while the Rainbow Bridge re-opened Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed before appearing to hit something, going airborne, and landing on a structure near the border inspection booths. The car then exploded, bursting into flames and killing both occupants.

Nexstar’s WIVB reports the incident remains under investigation and no further details, including a cause, have been released by police. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday there was no indication the crash was an act of terrorism.

“The City of Niagara Falls would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families as they deal with this tragedy,” Niagara Falls police said in a statement.

The Villani family said in a statement obtained by WIVB’s Tara Lynch that they wished to “extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes. We are all deeply touched. At this point, we would request privacy so we may begin the process of healing.” The statement was also on behalf of the Ceccato, Maniccia and Gui’s Lumber families.

Niagara Falls Police Department Superintendent John Faso told WIVB the vehicle was a 2022 Bentley and believed to be the Flying Spur model. Faso added that 2018-2021 Bentley GT and Flying Spur models were recalled in 2021 due to the risk of the accelerator getting stuck. While the car in the crash was a 2022, he said this is still part of the investigation.

Additionally, police have stated they are investigating the possibility of a medical emergency.